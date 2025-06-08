Cap Crunch Targets: Players the Nets Could Trade For to Help Teams Shed Salary
The Brooklyn Nets—owner's of the most available cap space in the NBA this summer—could be in the market to help facilitate three-team trades or take on bloated contracts to further bolster their pot of future assets.
Brooklyn's blueprint from the mid 2010s included trading for veterans who are owed big-time money in exchange for draft captal. That method would still work, but with the strict guidelines in the new CBA, many franchise's could cut ties with top players in an attempt to get under the second apron. Here are three players that could suit up at the Barclays Center next year because their current team's decided to move off their contract:
1. Kristaps Porzingis
Porzingis has been repeatedly mentioned as a possible target, helping the Boston Celtics get under the second apron while re-tooling with more depth around Jaylen Brown. With Jayson Tatum set to miss all of the 2025-26 season, Porzingis may become the odd man out. The 29-year-old doesn't quite fit the Nets' timeline—a common theme on this list—but he could always be rerouted to a title-contender down the line.
2. Michael Porter Jr.
Despite getting a historic season from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets came up well short of another shot at the NBA title. After firing Mike Malone midseason, personnel changes are expected to be made in Denver, and Porter could become the odd man out. Porter is owed $38.3 million next season, but a lackluster performance in the playoffs could lead to his departure. Like Porzingis, he's another player who would be better suited on a contender, but him being just 26 years old makes him a likelier fit with the Nets' young core.
3. Duncan Robinson
The least inspiring addition of this list, a trade of Robinson would allow the Miami Heat to find their replacement for Jimmy Butler. The compensation around Robinson likely is the motivation behind a potential deal, as Miami could attach multiple future draft picks to coax Brooklyn into taking on his contract. Robinson is a possibility, but I believe the Nets would prefer to look elsewhere.