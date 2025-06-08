Inside The Nets

Cap Crunch Targets: Players the Nets Could Trade For to Help Teams Shed Salary

The Brooklyn Nets could capitalize on league-wide cap crunches by acquiring impact players from teams looking to unload contracts.

Kyler Fox

Sep 26, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks talks to the media during media day at HSS Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets—owner's of the most available cap space in the NBA this summer—could be in the market to help facilitate three-team trades or take on bloated contracts to further bolster their pot of future assets.

Brooklyn's blueprint from the mid 2010s included trading for veterans who are owed big-time money in exchange for draft captal. That method would still work, but with the strict guidelines in the new CBA, many franchise's could cut ties with top players in an attempt to get under the second apron. Here are three players that could suit up at the Barclays Center next year because their current team's decided to move off their contract:

1. Kristaps Porzingis

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots a free throw against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Porzingis has been repeatedly mentioned as a possible target, helping the Boston Celtics get under the second apron while re-tooling with more depth around Jaylen Brown. With Jayson Tatum set to miss all of the 2025-26 season, Porzingis may become the odd man out. The 29-year-old doesn't quite fit the Nets' timeline—a common theme on this list—but he could always be rerouted to a title-contender down the line.

2. Michael Porter Jr.

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite getting a historic season from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets came up well short of another shot at the NBA title. After firing Mike Malone midseason, personnel changes are expected to be made in Denver, and Porter could become the odd man out. Porter is owed $38.3 million next season, but a lackluster performance in the playoffs could lead to his departure. Like Porzingis, he's another player who would be better suited on a contender, but him being just 26 years old makes him a likelier fit with the Nets' young core.

3. Duncan Robinson

Mar 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The least inspiring addition of this list, a trade of Robinson would allow the Miami Heat to find their replacement for Jimmy Butler. The compensation around Robinson likely is the motivation behind a potential deal, as Miami could attach multiple future draft picks to coax Brooklyn into taking on his contract. Robinson is a possibility, but I believe the Nets would prefer to look elsewhere.

