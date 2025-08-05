CBS Sports Ranks Nets Front Office No. 17 in Latest NBA Executive Rankings
Some individuals have been highly critical of how the Brooklyn Nets opted to navigate the 2025 NBA offseason. The franchise has caught flak for its draft decisions, complacency with cap space and the lack of a desire to chase a big-time name.
While these claims are up to interpretation, it didn't prevent CBS Sports from ranking Brooklyn's front office near the middle of the pack. In a complete list written by Sam Quinn, the Nets landed at 17—firmly ahead of organizations such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, who all made the postseason last year.
"Poorly executed tanks are one thing when they come about organically. When you pay a premium to regain control of your own pick, it's up to you to justify that price by losing properly," Quinn wrote, referencing GM Sean Marks' decision to reacquire the Nets' first-rounder last summer that was originally shipped to the Houston Rockets as part of 2021's James Harden deal. "The Nets didn't do that last year, and they're losing ground in these rankings as a result."
Quinn described Brooklyn as "losing ground," but for a team that's as far from contention as the Nets are, No. 17 is a great spot to be in. It proves the respect many have for Marks and the decisions Brooklyn's front office has made since the commitment to a full-fledged rebuild.
Immediately following the Nets at 17 were the Washington Wizards (18) and Detroit Pistons (19), two fellow Eastern Conference squads who Brooklyn leans on for assistance. The Wizards are closer to where the Nets are timeline-wise, connecting the two beyond just their competitive matchups last season.
The Pistons are a different story, as the Cade Cunningham-led roster put the NBA on notice in the 2024-25 campaign. They've rebuilt around Cunningham perfectly, and the results are starting to show that.
Being grouped in with those two front offices is extremely encouraging for the Nets, considering they likely own the "worst" positioning of the three organizations—largely due to the fact that the Wizards and Pistons appear to have their franchise cornerstones in place. The aforementioned Cunningham is fresh off an All-NBA season, and Tre Johnson looks like a future superstar.
But to properly evaluate Brooklyn's front office, it may be best to wait until the rebuild has concluded. Marks' track record proves he can turn things around in a very short amount of time, but he needs more than one season before being graded.
In two-to-three years, don't be surprised if the Nets manage to crack the top-10 of a front office list.