Celebrating Joe Harris’ Birthday and Reviewing His Place in Nets History
Since Joe Harris left the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, the organization has been unable to find a deep-range shooter as reliable as their former sharpshooter.
As the Nets gave Harris a special social media shoutout to celebrate his 34th birthday, it’s worth taking a look back at his career with the franchise.
After being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, Harris saw limited playing time during his two seasons in Cleveland, splitting time between the Cavaliers and their then-D -League affiliate, the Canton Charge.
After two uneventful seasons with the Cavaliers, Harris earned an opportunity to be an immediate contributor when he signed with the Nets in the 2016 offseason. Upon joining the Nets, Harris went from being a player outside of the rotation to becoming one of the league's top role players.
In his first season in Brooklyn, the Virginia product appeared in a then-career-high 52 games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.
Harris continued to develop throughout his seven seasons in Brooklyn. In the 2018-19 campaign, he led the league in three-point percentage (47.4%) and went on to win the NBA Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend.
The following season, Harris delivered the best year of his career, averaging a career-high 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while adding 2.1 assists. He shot 48.6% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc.
When Harris passed Hall of Famer Jason Kidd to become the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, former Nets head coach Steve Nash praised his resilience and ability to overcome adversity.
“I mean he’s an elite shooter for a reason,” Nash said. “His dedication and discipline to do it every day is outstanding and that’s why he is where he is. I don’t think that anyone thought when he was in high school or college he’d be the Nets' all-time leader in three-pointers so I think that’s just a tribute to how dedicated and how much he’s willing to sacrifice to continue to grow as a player and to be in that type of category.”
Beyond making his mark in the franchise record books, Harris also led the league in three-point percentage twice during his time in Brooklyn and currently ranks first in NBA history in career three-point field goal percentage (43.6%).