Celtics Hire Former Nets Scout to Key Front Office Role
After spending the past season as a scout with the Brooklyn Nets and helping the team navigate the challenges of making an NBA-record five first-round picks, the Nets have lost a key piece of their scouting department.
According to HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto, former Nets scout Drew Nicholas will be joining the Boston Celtics’ front office as their Executive Director of Player Personnel.
Before joining the Nets ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Nicholas spent two seasons as the Denver Nuggets’ Director of Scouting and was part of the organization when they won the NBA Finals in 2023.
After a ten-year overseas playing career, he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves organization as a scout in 2016, later serving as a scout for the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Before joining the Nuggets front office in 2022, he spent the 2021-2022 season as a scout in Boston.
In the Nets’ SCOUT web series, Drew Nicholas is seen praising future first-round pick Ben Saraf during the pre-draft process, suggesting he may have played a role in the team’s decision to draft him.
“Ben Saraf, just an upside player, young point guard with size,” said Drew Nicholas who had been director of scouting for the Nuggets before joining Brooklyn. “I think he’s got a little bit of flare to the game.”
The Nets went on to draft Saraf with the No.26 pick in the first round of the 2025 Draft.
Before going on to play professionally, Nicholas spent four seasons at the University of Maryland, helping lead the Terrapins to a 2002 NCAA Championship. The following season, he was an All-ACC selection after averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Throughout his time overseas, he also achieved some impressive accolades, including winning two EuroLeague championships and being the Greek League Finals MVP in 2009. His top statistical seasons came while playing in Italy, when he led the Lega Serie A in scoring with 22.8 points per game. He also played in Israel, Greece and Russia.