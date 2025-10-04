Claxton on the Move? Contenders Reportedly Eye Nets’ Big Man as Top Trade Target
At one point this summer, it appeared like a foregone conclusion that Nic Claxton would be suiting up as a Los Angeles Laker next season—or at least in any uniform other than those of the Brooklyn Nets.
But that didn't happen. Brooklyn remained aggressive, but not when it came to dealing its starting big man. Claxton, 26, signed a four-year, $97 million contract last summer, and is viewed as the Nets' anchor for years to come, or is he?
On Saturday afternoon, Forbes' Evan Sidery took to X to reveal that the Claxton trade rumors are still very much alive.
"Nic Claxton is viewed as one of the most realistic trade targets from contending teams this season who will need a starting center. Brooklyn remains open to eventually moving Claxton for the right price," Sidery posted. "Claxton, under contract through 2028, will make $25.4 million this season."
As of today, the only way trading Claxton could make any sense would be if one of two things were to happen: one of Drew Timme, Danny Wolf, Fanbo Zeng or Day'Ron Sharpe needs to prove they're worthy of replacing Claxton as the starter, or Brooklyn gets absolutely blown away by an offer from a contender.
Of the two scenarios, the Nets receiving a substantial offer for Claxton seems more likely, as it's hard to predict how Timme, Wolf, Zeng or Sharpe will perform in 2025-26. Would it be realistic for a contender to offer up two future first-rounders in exchange for the six-year veteran? That price point may be a little steep, but Brooklyn's front office has done well over the years of squeezing every ounce of value out of their trade partner.
However, another question that must be asked is: are the Nets still in sell mode? While Sidery reported that Brooklyn "remains open" to dealing with Claxton, the franchise had multiple opportunities to trim its roster even further this summer. The only player who had been rumored—for years up until the point he was dealt—to be available and was eventually moved was Cam Johnson.
General Manager Sean Marks has plenty of time before he even has to consider the possibility of moving Claxton, as the Nets' focus will primarily be on developing their young talent early in the season. If Brooklyn stumbles, someone unexpectedly impresses or the front office gets a "can't say no" type of offer, then there's a reality where he's moved. Otherwise, he'll comfortably be Brooklyn's starting big man going forward.