Confidence in Michael Porter Jr.’s Scoring Ability Continues to Grow in Brooklyn
When Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young worked out together recently, the latter offered up a bold claim. Young, a longtime friend of Porter's dating back to their AAU days, proclaimed that the new Net could average "at least 25" points per game, "easily."
That quote is easily dismissed as playful banter between friends or an over-judged vow of confidence between two guys who have known each other forever—both of which are totally fair assumptions.
However, Young isn't the first person to speak this way about Porter following his trade to Brooklyn. If anything, the Nets' front office is just as excited—if not more—than Young is. An anonymous front office executive revealed this to Spotrac's Keith Smith during the NBA2K26 Summer League festivities in Las Vegas.
"We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points,” the executive said. “Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close."
You may be thinking, "Well, of course a team executive would say such a thing about an incoming player. That's what they're supposed to do." And you'd be right—if it weren't for one factor: head coach Jordi Fernandez.
We already know what Porter looks like under Fernandez, because Brooklyn's lead man was once on the sidelines in Denver. From 2018-22, Fernandez was an assistant on Mike Malone's staff—coincidentally, the best seasons of Porter's career for a multitude of reasons.
Not only is he a far better defender under Fernandez, but his offensive efficiency numbers were undoubtedly better before Fernandez left the Nuggets to become the associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings.
Granted, it is important to approach these things realistically. Should fans actually expect Porter to contend for a scoring title? Likely not. However, if the ongoing contract dispute with Cam Thomas continues into the regular season, Young's goalpost isn't out of the question.
Porter averaged 19 points per game last season as Denver's third option. Without Thomas in the picture, he'd be the primary option in Brooklyn.
Could that merit a six-point increase in Porter's nightly average? It's certainly not out of the question. We'll just have to wait to see how Porter adjusts, and obviously, Thomas' presence does play a key factor. Time will tell.