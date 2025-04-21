Could Nets Trade For Trae Young?
The Brooklyn Nets are starting their offseason as they sit on the sidelines for the playoffs.
Another team joining the Nets on the couch is the Atlanta Hawks, who came into the Play-In Tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but were unable to get a win in two games to end their season.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey thinks Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young could be traded this offseason, and the Nets could be a team that can trade for him.
"With Nicolas Claxton and Cameron Johnson being their only players under contract for more than $20 million in 2025-26, the Brooklyn Nets figure to have loads of cap space this summer," Bailey writes.
"If they land a solid finisher in the first round of the 2025 draft, they could piece together some smaller contracts and future picks, offer them for Young and absorb his $46 million salary into cap space.
"Would Nets fans be universally on board with accelerating the rebuild like that? Probably not, but Young would absolutely supercharge this offense and give the team more of an idea of how to build going forward.
"Generally speaking, the Hawks had the right idea in trying to surround him with three-and-D forwards and wings. And Brooklyn would already have a step headed in that direction with Johnson."
The Nets are in need of a point guard, and while they could find one in the draft or free agency, Young could be better than anyone the team is currently looking at.