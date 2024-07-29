Could Nets Trade Nic Claxton?
The Brooklyn Nets are potentially about to enter a fire sale after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and officially embracing a rebuild.
Perhaps the best trade asset on the roster is center Nic Claxton, who signed a four-year deal this offseason. Claxton isn't eligible to be traded until Dec. 15, but Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes a deal could come about shortly after.
"Claxton could be a trade deadline target by teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies (if Zach Edey hasn't played like a starter), especially on his team-friendly contract," Swartz writes. "We completely understand why a new deal made sense for Claxton and Brooklyn this summer. Given the new direction of the Nets, however, we expect to see a trade sometime before the February deadline."
Claxton, 25, averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 blocks and shot 62.9 percent from the field in 71 appearances for the Nets this past season. He has emerged as one of their better players, and now he is the only long-term piece currently on Brooklyn's roster.
A trade is unlikely, but it cannot be ruled out completely. The Nets have to keep their options open and listen to any offers that come their way. However, it will take a lot to pry Claxton out of Brooklyn.
