Could Cooper Flagg Bring Nets to Playoffs Next Season?
The Brooklyn Nets are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, which means they could select Duke forward Cooper Flagg to be the next potential face of their franchise.
ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony believes that Flagg will be competing in the playoffs very soon for whichever team takes him.
"Flagg had a spectacular season, improbably exceeding every expectation placed on him in the preseason, creating zero questions around whom the No. 1 pick will be on draft night. Just the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award as the most outstanding player in college basketball, Flagg brought exceptional competitiveness and defensive versatility while impacting the game in every facet. He made jumpers from all over the floor, shouldered significant shot-creation responsibility and made everyone around him better with his passing and unselfishness," Givony wrote.
"The only question now is how long it will take for Flagg to turn whichever team is lucky enough to draft him No. 1 into a playoff contender, something we'd bet on happening sooner rather than later based on what we learned about him this past season."
The Nets have the sixth-best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick to take Flagg. If they end up with that pick and use their cap space to sign some veterans that will complement him, Brooklyn could move into the playoff picture very quickly in the Eastern Conference.
The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Monday, May 12, where the Nets have a nine percent chance to get the No. 1 pick.