Could Egor Demin Be Nets’ Third Summer League MVP in Five Years?
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has proven the ability to find gems in the late stages of NBA drafts. Cam Thomas (2021) was a late first-rounder, and Jalen Wilson (2023) was an early second-rounder, but the two have something in common.
Both eventually took home Summer League MVP honors, giving Brooklyn two such players in the last four years. The Nets drafted five new prospects at the 2025 NBA Draft, including their first lottery pick—Egor Demin—in well over a decade.
While Demin is still a raw talent, he could be the third Net to win the award in five years.
Given his status as the eighth-overall pick, Brooklyn's coaching staff will be eager to get him on the floor. Demin's all-around skillset is something MVP voters will likely fall in love with, especially when said skillset is owned by a 6-foot-9 playmaking guard. His fingerprints will be all over the Nets' Las Vegas performance, as Demin is expected to run summer league head coach Steve Hetzel's offense.
In an attempt to maximize Demin's developmental process, the BYU product should be heavily featured in his first professional action.
It's fair to project Demin to average a statline somewhere around 16 points, five rebounds and six assists per game, and if that translates to a 4-1 or even 3-2 finish in Brooklyn's five games, he'll be in the conversation for MVP.
The Nets ended with the latter record last season, but being only one game over .500 didn't prevent Wilson from bringing home the honors.
Here's a reminder of Wilson's stats in comparison to the hypothesis of Demin:
Jalen Wilson's NBA2K25 Summer League stats: 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, one assist, 47.3% from the field, 55% from beyond the arc.
Wilson's most eye-popping stat was his efficiency from deep, which directly led to the high points per game average. Shooting nearly 60% from three is impressive at any level, and it may take that kind of unique display from Demin to become Brooklyn's second MVP in as many years.
The Nets tip off summer league action on July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.