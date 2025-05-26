Could Jordi Fernandez's Ties to Steve Hetzel Keep Him in Brooklyn?
Throughout the excitement that the NBA postseason, days leading up to the 2025 draft and superstar trade rumors all bring, this year's head coaching cycle has been somewhat quiet. The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs have all elevated their interims into full-time roles, but the Phoenix Suns' job remains open.
Brooklyn Nets assistant head coach Steve Hetzel is reportedly a candidate for the Phoenix job, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.
"Hetzel is one of several candidates for the Phoenix Suns head coaching vacancy along with Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego and Suns assistant David Fizdale, league sources confirmed to The Arizona Republic this week," Rankin wrote on May 23.
League executives all speak very highly of Hetzel, so it's no surprise to see him listed as a prime candidate to take over his own team. However, Hetzel's relationship with Brooklyn's head coach, Jordi Fernandez, may be enough to get him to stick around beyond year one of the Nets' rebuild.
“I want nothing but success for him,” Hetzel said about Fernandez in an April 30 video posted on Brooklyn's official X account. “I want us to have success. I want the Brooklyn Nets to have success, but I want him to be successful because he’s like a brother to me.”
Fernandez served as Hetzel's assistant with the Canton Charge from 2013-2014. The two have remained close and reunited in Brooklyn when Fernandez was named head coach in April of last year.
“The friendship, the loyalty is there because we know it,” Fernandez said in the aforementioned social media post. “We kept that and now work-wise, I can see how much he’s grown. He’s done different things, I’ve done different things as well and I think that makes us even better as a group.”
With a focus on player development, the Nets are in no position to lose key staffers at this point. Retaining Hetzel would be a huge win for Brooklyn's future, and his relationship with Fernandez may be enough to prevent him from moving on to Phoenix.