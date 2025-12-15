Nets’ All-Around Effort Leads to Rout of Bucks Despite Porter Jr.'s Off Night

Last night, Michael Porter Jr. broke a four-game streak of consecutive 30-point performances. After tallying 35, 33, 35 and 34 points across four appearances from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, Porter posted a 12-point effort against the Milwaukee Bucks, yet the Brooklyn Nets managed to win by 45.

While Porter wasn't his typical self, he was still one of nine Nets to finish the contest scoring in double figures, a feat that's happened just three other times in franchise history.

Although Porter, Brooklyn's big-time offseason acquisition, saw his 30-point streak come to an end, the Nets compensated for the 27-year-old's struggles to blast Milwaukee while assistant coach Steve Hetzel patrolled the sidelines.

With head coach Jordi Fernandez out due to the flu, Hetzel became the lead man and couldn't have been more proud of his guys for the resilience they showed despite a poor showing from their offensive leader.

“Yeah, it was a lot of fun. Just watching how well we played as a team. Normally, Mike [Porter Jr.] has been carrying us offensively, and then you see how spread out the points are. I don’t think anybody that stepped on the court played poorly,” Hetzel said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “It was a great feeling.”

However, the balanced attack wasn't the lone storyline of the evening. Hetzel, who employed Fernandez on his staff with the Canton Charge over a decade ago, picked up his first win as an NBA head coach. He was subsequently soaked with water following the triumph, but quickly reminded the media who is responsible for the entire production.

“With a big ice bath. It feels good, but it’s really — we’re all an extension of Jordi and everything that he’s done. The way they played in his absence just shows how much they care about playing for him,” Hetzel continued.

“It’s awesome just to be a part of this group. Jordi and I are like brothers. I view him like a brother. When he asked me to come work for him, I said absolutely. But this win is more of a reflection of everything that everybody on the staff does. And it’s fun to win. It’s fun to play well. I’m glad that we got it for Jordi.”

Having dispatched the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks at home, Hetzel and the Nets must prepare to take on the Miami Heat on Thursday. It will mark Brooklyn’s first meeting with Miami this season, as the Nets look to bounce back after the Heat took two of three matchups last year.