Could Jordi Fernandez Unleash a Demin–Traore Backcourt for the Nets?
Outside of D'Angelo Russell, the Brooklyn Nets' point guard spot was one of the team's biggest issues in 2024-25. There was a distinct lack of depth behind Russell, who only spent about half the season as a Net.
Thus, Brooklyn had to address this position in June's draft—and it did just that. En route to using a record-setting five first-round picks, the Nets picked up three facilitators: Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf.
Saraf is the rawest of the three and will take time to develop, but Demin and Traore could be ready to contribute right away.
As Cam Thomas remains unsigned amid a contract standoff between player and franchise, an open spot at the two may be available in head coach Jordi Fernandez's starting five. Thomas' situation is expected to be resolved at some point, whether via a new deal or acceptance of the qualifying offer, but if for some reason he's not in Brooklyn come the start of the regular season, Fernandez could get creative.
Imagine a lineup that includes a backcourt tandem of both Demin and Traore, surrounded by Ziaire Williams, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. That five on the floor would possess plenty of playmaking courtesy of the rookie guards, while Williams and Porter knock down shots. Plus, Williams and Claxton bring the defensive intensity Fernandez loves, creating a quite well-rounded rotation.
Or, instead of Williams, Fernandez could plug in a guy like Jalen Wilson to inject the lineup with even more shooting capabilties. With these young, inexperienced guards, surrounding them with plenty of shotmakers is vital—especially early on in their development.
Obviously, Thomas' scoring ability would take even more weight off Demin and Traore's shoulders, but the question mark surrounding his future is too big to rely on him as a tool to develop the newcomers' skills.
Traditionally, playing two pure point guards together doesn't work very well. However, Demin isn't your prototypical pure point guard. His 6-foot-9 frame creates a mismatch for opposing defenses, and if his shooting stroke resembles anything from summer league, he'll become quite the versatile piece.
So the idea of playing Demin and Traore together—just as summer league head coach Steve Hetzel did occasionally in Las Vegas—isn't all that far-fetched.
Prioritizing the development of the incoming draft class should be Brooklyn's top goal, and if it can figure out where the pieces fit, there's a chance the two point guards will be able to develop simultaneously.