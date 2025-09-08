Could Karim Lopez Be Brooklyn’s Next International Bet?
As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, the Brooklyn Nets look like they’ll be among the league’s lower-tier teams, likely putting them in position for a lottery pick.
While they aren’t expected to be competitive, there are still a few rosters around the league in worse shape than Brooklyn’s. That means the coveted top three selection fans are hoping for may be out of reach, leaving the franchise to possibly settle for a later lottery pick like they did this year.
With the spotlight currently locked on projected top three prospects, five-stars AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, Nets on SI takes a look at one sleeper who could slip into the lottery and how he might fit in Brooklyn.
Karim Lopez
In recent drafts, the Nets’ front office has shown a willingness to take risks on international players who haven’t competed at the Division I level or proven themselves against American competition.
Now entering his third season as a professional overseas, Lopez has showcased intriguing traits that have him viewed as a top prospect in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. While appearing in 25 games for the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL), Lopez averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
In an early 2026 mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman noted that while Lopez has some enticing physical tools, there are still areas of his game that need polishing.
As Wasserman mentioned, Lopez’s shooting could use some improvement could use some improvement if he hopes to be a dominant NBA wing one day. While he got off to a slow start from beyond the arc at the beginning of his most recent season, Lopez explained that a change in technique helped him find a rhythm.
“I just worked twice as hard, and the shot started feeling way better,” Lopez told Draft Digest. “I mean, I finished the season shooting a really high clip from three, so like, just work and get my confidence back after that injury.”
At just 18 years old, Lopez already shows a strong sense of accountability and awareness of which parts of his game need improvement. At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds with explosive athleticism, Lopez would provide the Nets with a high-energy young player with promising developmental traits. If he can take another leap this season, he could prove to be worth a flyer in the 2026 NBA Draft.