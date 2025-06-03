Could Milwaukee Bucks Guard Be Good Fit for Brooklyn Nets?
Veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell is set to hit free agency this summer with no deal in place yet to bring him back. This could prompt the Brooklyn Nets to hit free agency and find his potential replacement.
The Nets could also move their rising star guard Cam Thomas to point guard as some NBA writers have suggested, allowing the Nets to pair a combo guard alongside their cornerstone player. With the most cap space going into free agency, Brooklyn will certainly have the means to make a splash in free agency to bring in a savvy guard to add to the roster.
The former first-round pick, Kevin Porter Jr., is hoping to rejuvenate his one-time rising-star career after playing for both the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks this past season. The Bucks front office will need to keep their fingers crossed that Porter does opt for his player option, as Damian Lillard is set to miss next season due to a torn Achilles.
Porter has established himself as a shot creator for his teammates and himself, along with the ability to shift gears on the court to get past defenders. In 30 games with the Bucks, he averaged 11.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 49.4% from the field and 40.8% behind the arc, logging 19.9 minutes per game.
He hasn't started consistently in two seasons, but the Nets have an opportunity for a player like Porter, who is looking to get back into the starting spotlight. He'll have until June 29th to opt in to his player option. If he does opt out, expect several teams like Brooklyn to be on his line.
Having four first-round selections could also put the Nets in the driver's seat to find a young point guard that can grow with Cam Thomas and their roster as they head for a competitive rebuild next season, but adding an established guard to the mix would also give them a safety net option for next season.