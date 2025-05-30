Will Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Veteran Guard?
One of the most memorable reunions this season was D'Angelo Russell heading back to the Brooklyn Nets, a team where Russell saw a surge in his career following his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.
While he only had four months in a Nets jersey for the 2024-25 season, Russell still made a modest impact, logging 12.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in the 29 games played for the Nets. Out of those 29 games, Russell found himself as the starting point guard for Brooklyn, which allowed players around him like Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas to thrive on offense.
Very similar to his four-year run with the Nets from 2017-2019, Russell became a natural locker room leader for Brooklyn and has been a great veteran guard for rising star Cam Thomas.
The Nets look at Thomas as their potential cornerstone player for the future, and having a veteran point guard like Russell alongside the rising star could be a recipe for success moving forward.
Brooklyn is also in possession of four first-round selections in this year's NBA Draft which they could also utilize to find a point guard for their future, but with the success and leadership that Russell provides, this could wind up being a bit more enticing than trusting a young guard in his first year to take the helm.
Granted, if a point guard is drafted with one of those selections, Russell would also be a great mentor for a young prospect coming into the league. And even from an age standpoint, Russell himself is only 29 years old and not set to enter his 30s until 2026.
The Brooklyn Nets will certainly have their work cut out for them this offseason as they head into this rebuild with hopes to compete next season. And with a large cap space, it would not be shocking to see a veteran guard like D'Angelo Russell join Brooklyn for yet another run.