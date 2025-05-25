Could Steve Kerr’s Kuminga Comments Signal an Exit? Brooklyn Nets Should Be Watching Closely
Today, Brooklyn Nets fans get a break from the constant flow of Dylan Harper chatter and Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors. Since the Harper/Antetokounmpo buzz began circulating, Brooklyn's connection to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been completely silent—until yesterday.
On "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," Kuminga's teammate, Green, pushed back on Steve Kerr's comments regarding the versatile wing's ability to contribute to winning.
"I don’t know that I necessarily agree because you just haven’t seen it. And so I’m not of the mindset that something just doesn’t work that you haven’t had a chance to see much of," Green said. "But in saying but also in saying that I think when you look at Steve, one thing that he’s shown as a coach is he going to make the decision that he think is best regardless of what it comes with. We’re talking about the same man, the same legend that didn’t play Jason Tatum in the Olympics and dealt with all the flack that came with that."
This back and forth between Kerr and Green is only the latest instance the former has discussed Kuminga at length, largely due to the 22-year-old's impending restricted free agency. Warriors team govenor Joe Lacob has expressed his desire to retain Kuminga, but Kerr's comments allude to Kuminga's eventual exit.
The more drama that continues to unravel in the Bay Area, the better shot the Nets have at landing Kuminga—and for a great value. He turned down a five-year, $150 million extension from Golden State ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, but the tensions may shoot so high that he'd be willing to accept less just to escape.
While Kerr believes Kuminga is "not a guy who I can say I’m going to play 38 minutes," the former lottery pick could rebuild himself in Brooklyn under HC Jordi Fernandez. He'd be thoroughly involved in the offensive gameplan, and could even emerge as a top on-ball defender.
It seems so many of the Nets' rumored moves all ultimately hinge on Antetokounmpo's destination, but Kuminga would be a great consolation prize should the "Greek Freak" choose elsewhwere.