Could the Brooklyn Nets Leverage Duncan Robinson’s Expiring Deal in Trade Talks?
Already possessing four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets could explore other avenues to further bolster their already-large sum of future capital.
One way would be to utilize the Nets' league-leading amount of available cap space to take on bloated contracts with the premise of securing even more draft selections.
Back in May, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that Brooklyn would be willing to help facilitate trades as a third team, likely being rewarded with future assets by doing so.
“There is not a current expectation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing an offer sheet for [Jonathan] Kuminga, but there are signs Brooklyn could be willing to use its open cap space as a vehicle to execute multi-team trade scenarios this summer,” Slater reported.
After sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors mid-season, the Miami Heat could look to pair another star with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Duncan Robinson carries a $19.8 million cap hit into next season, and Robinson could be moved to a team willing to take on his massive contract.
"The Heat are looking to trade Duncan Robinson’s $19.8 million expiring contract," Forbes' Evan Sidery posted to X on Friday. "Miami or another team acquiring Robinson’s partially-guaranteed contract could waive him by July 8th to save $10 million."
Sidery further added that Duncan could be used to trade for a big name due to the huge cap number.
"If Miami decides to chase a star, Robinson’s contract helps out a lot, too," Sidery concluded.
Should the Heat opt against chasing a "big three," Brooklyn should certainly get involved. Not only would Duncan supply the Nets with another knockdown shooter, he'd likely come with multiple draft picks attached. Due to his expiring contract, the franchise would theoretically be off the books next offseason.
Kristaps Porzingis had initially been listed as a possibility for Brooklyn to execute this "take on large contracts for future assets" blueprint, but the prospect of adding Duncan would prevent any of the Nets' youngsters' development from being stunted.
If the plans of attempting to pry Giannis Antetokounmpo away from the Milwaukee Bucks are no longer, helping out Miami would be a great backup option.