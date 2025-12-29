Evaluating the Injury Report for Nets vs. Warriors

The white-hot Brooklyn Nets take on the Golden State Warriors tonight, hoping to keep their win-streak alive.

After a 1-11 start to the season, Brooklyn has rebounded to being one of the top risers on the year, boasting a 10-19 record overall with seven wins in their last 10 tries. They're the league's top defense in that same span, playing inspired ball on that end under head coach Jordi Fernandez.

Top scoring option Michael Porter Jr. has looked like an All-Star this season, averaging 25.8 points per game, while the team's crop of rookies continue to look better on a nightly basis. MPJ finally saw his offensive running mate return to the lineup Saturday.

If Brooklyn is seriously competitive, it will show against the Warriors tonight, who are hungry to escape mediocrity at 16-16 on the season. The Nets' draft odds are falling rapidly with each win, though the head coach and players are far from worried about that.

Tonight's injury report is sure to have an effect on the outcome. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Warriors ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Chaney Johnson — Out G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Jimmy Butler III — Probable: Low back soreness

LJ Cryer — Out: G League

Seth Curry — Out: Left sciatic nerve irritation

Al Horford — Out: Left toe management

Malevy Leons — Out: G League

The Nets see one of their healthier injury reports yet, with scoring guard Cam Thomas finally making his return from a hamstring injury against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Thomas played in 20 minutes off the bench, adding 30 points on 9-for-15 shooting overall, with four assists to zero turnovers. Hamstrings are a tricky injury to manage, but his not being on today’s injury report is a great sign.

The Nets will have four players on G League assignment, in addition to Haywood Highsmith, who has yet to make his Brooklyn debut after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation.

The Warriors will be without Al Horford and Seth Curry, as well as a few players due to G League assignment. Star forward Jimmy Butler is listed as probable to play.

The Nets and Warriors tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.