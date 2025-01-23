Could the Nets help Facilitate a Jimmy Butler Deal?
Before the 2024-25 NBA campaign began, rumors began spreading of potential interest between Jimmy Butler and the Brooklyn Nets.
Since then, Brooklyn has further committed to its complete overhaul by trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith for draft capital, while Butler has attempted to force his way off the Miami Heat.
Butler's relationship with Miami has heavily deteriorated throughout the season, leading to two separate suspensions in just three weeks.
The 35-year-old has reportedly met with the Heat front office expressing his desire to be traded, creating speculation regarding a potential move's framework.
Due to Butler's near $49 million cap number, it seems likely that Miami will be forced to introduce multiple teams into any negotiation to make the money work.
It's been stated by several sources that a trade could include up to five teams, with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Nets being mentioned.
While Butler won't land in Brooklyn (at least not this season), that shouldn't discourage Sean Marks from getting involved.
Despite not having played a game for the franchise that drafted him since his return, Bojan Bogdanovic is still on the Nets' books for $19 million.
The veteran swingman's contract could help land Butler elsewhere while sending even more draft choices back to Brooklyn.
Ben Simmons' $40 million contract would be an even better fit salary-wise, but it seems unlikely that Marks, and especially Jordi Fernandez, would be interested in moving the team's top facilitator.
The NBA's trade deadline isn't until Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST, which gives the Nets' front office plenty of time to hammer out any kinks, or even establish whether they'd be interested in facilitating a trade for a once-rumored target.
However, Brooklyn's 14-31 record suggests the organization may be a seller at the deadline.
Marks opted to get ahead of the curve by shipping out Schroder and Finney-Smith in December, proving his eagerness to capitalize when the opportunity presents itself.
Regardless of how Butler's situation concludes, Nets fans can be assured no brash decisions will be made.
With Marks at the forefront, the future will always be prioritized.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.