Could the Nets Take a Flier on Prosper in a Potential Mavericks Salary Dump?
Olivier-Maxence Prosper was once a star at Marquette, but in two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, he hasn't received the opportunities needed to reach his professional potential. He assumed a larger role as a second-year player, but has yet to make the impact he could.
Plus, he had season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist back in March.
These two realities likely contribute to why Dallas is rumored to be looking at offloading the former first-round pick. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, both Prosper and 2022 second-rounder Jaden Hardy could be at risk of being traded or waived by the end of this week.
Should these efforts materialize, the Brooklyn Nets should absolutely be involved.
First of all, if it's known that the Mavericks will possibly waive a player if they can't find a trade partner, they immediately lose all leverage, which would greatly benefit Brooklyn in hypothetical situations.
It seems unlikely General Manager Sean Marks and the Nets' front office would attempt to acquire both players, although they'd have the money to do so. The issue of roster spots does come into play, though, as adding an additional two would make an even bigger mess than is already present.
So for argument's sake, let's say Brooklyn solely targets Prosper (although my desire for Hardy to land in Kings County is well documented on here) through a trade. As pointed out by Yossi Gazlan on X, Dallas has two second-round picks to offer the franchise willing and able to take on Prosper's contract. Which means...
Dallas receives: 2028 second-round pick (via MEM)
Brooklyn receives: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, 2030 second-round pick (via PHI), 2032 second-round pick
Who says no? Brooklyn adds another underachieving young forward as it did last summer (Ziaire Williams) with hopes of him becoming an integral rotational piece eventually, and Dallas suddenly has the roster space to complete the signing of Dante Exum.
Now, the Nets would instantly find themselves in a roster lockjam, but the problem already exists. What's one more player? It's hard to imagine that Marks and company don't already have trimming plans in mind.
At best: Prosper joins 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney and 2025 first-rounder Danny Wolf in the frontcourt where he's instantly able to compete for minutes, and the "ferocious, tenacious" defender and athletic wing becomes an instant staple of Head Coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation.
At worst: Prosper is never able to reach his potential, and Dallas drafts the next Nikola Jokic with the pick Brooklyn ships out.
That's a chance worth taking.