Could The Nets Target Quentin Grimes in Free Agency?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to continue bolstering their roster in the offseason, with the team looking to potentially retain several of their expiring contracts. Cam Thomas, D’Angelo Russell, and Keon Johnson are just some of those who are in the last year of their respective deals with the Nets.
While Brooklyn’s front office will do their best to retain some players, there may be solutions in the free-agent market for others. One of them is Quentin Grimes, who is currently with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Grimes is in the final year of his contract with Philadelphia, which was initially penned with the New York Knicks in the 2021-22 season. Given that it will be the end of his rookie contract, the 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent, which means the Sixers’ front office will be able to match any deal if they wish to keep him on their payroll going forward.
Since joining Philadelphia, Grimes has been on another level for Nick Nurse, averaging 22.6 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting from the field. His scoring output has taken a considerable rise, with his points average in a Sixers uniform being the highest of his career.
However, it's important to note there’s a reason for this increase, as he has been one of the starting guards in Nurse’s system, given the season-ending injuries to Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. This can be seen in his stats from the first half of the season, in which he'd only put up 10.2 points across an average of close to 23 minutes per night with the Dallas Mavericks, having to play second fiddle to Klay Thompson and Spencer Dinwiddie. His numbers from this stint are close to what he has averaged for the better part of his career, which has seen him bounce around the league, being a part of four organizations across four years.
When looking at what he brings to the table apart from a quality scoring option, during his time with Philadelphia, Grimes has become quite the defensive pest for opposing teams as he's averaged 1.5 steals per game. This is something that would be highly valued in the defensive system that Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez has been known to utilize throughout the season, with the Nets' defensive rating rising toward the top of the league in February.
