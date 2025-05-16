Could the Nets Trade Cam Johnson and Picks to Land the No. 3 Pick from Sixers?
The seemingly endless saga of proposed offseason moves for the Brooklyn Nets continues.
In the event that Brooklyn and GM Sean Marks opt against chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo—and a separate superstar to help draw the "Greek Freak" to Kings County—The Athletic has proposed a trade that would secure the Nets one of the 2025 NBA Draft's top prospects.
In the mock deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn parts with Cam Johnson and the 19th and 27th overall selections to bring in veteran contributors and possibly Ace Bailey.
"Would Brooklyn look at a deal in the ballpark of Cam Johnson, No. 19 and No. 27 for Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and No. 3? Such a deal would allow the Nets to potentially get the upside swing at No. 3, keep No. 8 and still have another late first-round pick to accumulate talent," Sam Vecenie wrote.
Drummond would enter his second stint with the Nets, providing HC Jordi Fernandez a perfect backup big man in the event that Day'Ron Sharpe walks this summer. Oubre, a versatile wing and 10-year veteran, could also serve as a replacement for impending restricted free agent Ziaire Williams.
Outside of Drummond and Oubre, Brooklyn also gets pick three—and likely the right to draft Bailey, a crafty 6-foot-10 scorer. The trade certainly makes sense on the Nets' front, but how about the 76ers' side of things?
"For the Sixers, they’d get a player who helps them a lot the next two years in Johnson, then they would get two later firsts this year to be able to potentially get a wing," Vecenie continued.
This hypothetical outcome would be the end to a constant flow of trade rumors surrounding Johnson, landing him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Johnson has been a key part of Brooklyn's young rebuild, but this proposed framework would be too good to pass up on.
In theory, the Nets could use both picks three and eight to try and acquire a big name (potentially Antetokounmpo), or continue the roster overhaul by selecting twice inside the lottery.
Marks' flexibility is already extremely dynamic, but Vecenie's proposed deal lifts it to another level.