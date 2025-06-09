Could the Nets Trade Down? Exploring Brooklyn's Draft Strategy Options
When it comes to the Brooklyn Nets, there's been no shortage of smoke suggesting the franchise will look to trade up in the 2025 NBA Draft. This smoke makes logical sense, given that Brooklyn owns four first-rounders this year—one of which is the eighth-overall selection.
But what if the Nets abandoned the idea of trading up, and instead looked to gain even more draft flexibility going forward? Would GM Sean Marks part with Brooklyn's lottery pick, adding future selections from a team desperate to win now?
Yesterday, Jake Fischer reported that in addiiton to the Nets, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic were each looking to trade back into the top-14. Instead of competing with those teams for a second lottery pick, could Brooklyn work out a deal with either Oklahoma City or Orlando for pick eight?
If for some reason, the first seven picks on the evening of June 25 come with many surprises, I could see Marks considering a trade-down. If Orlando were to be the partner, Marks could load up on young talent (perhaps one of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony or Anthony Black would be available) while getting multiple future firsts. Then, Brooklyn would have solved its point guard problem while stocking up even more.
Same goes for Oklahoma City. The Thunder possess so many picks going forward, plus former lottery selections who can't even crack the rotation, to package in any prospective deal. In a scenario where the Western Conference Champions are Marks' preferred partner, Nikola Topic, Ousmane Dieng and a LA Clippers first-rounder could go back to the Nets in exchange for pick eight.
This same logic could be applied to Brooklyn's later selections (19, 26, and 27), although the compensation would be significantly reduced. Those picks likely garner a future first, possibly protected, and multiple seconds—but no players.
There's good reason to believe the Nets will be aggressive come draft night, but not blinded by their motive. If the right deal comes along, it's hard to imagine Marks passing on it. Brooklyn should be looking for a piece to build around in this upcoming class, but that piece doesn't have to come via its own selection.