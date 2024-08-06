D'Angelo Russell 'Felt Like a Quarterback' During Two-Year Stint With Brooklyn Nets
Years after the two found themselves dancing on the sidelines at the Barclays Center, former-Brooklyn Nets D'Angelo Russell and Theo Pinson sat down on Pinson's "Run Your Race" podcast to reminisce about their days as teammates.
“It goes back to the group of guys we had. I always talk about that. That’s another reason I’m even here again," Russell said. “I just remember connecting with so many different dudes on that team. I felt like a quarterback and I had a relationship with every player on our team and then, it led to our success."
After recording the best season of his career, Russell was famously shipped to the Golden State Warriors in the sign-and-trade that landed Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, kicking off a new era. The trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden fell well short of expectations, leading some to having fonder memories of Russell's "underdog" team in 2019 than the big three's.
"Like I said, that (expletive) wasn’t supposed to happen like Spence (Spencer Dinwiddie) and Caris (LeVert) was holding it down.”
Russell's reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers has had its share of ups and downs, and his future has with the team appears less clear with JJ Redick now at head coach. Given the 28-year-old's strong connection to the organization he made his only all-star appearance with, Russell would likely be open to the second reunion of his career.
While all speculation, the Nets' glaring need at guard compounded with Russell's evident love for Brooklyn may lead to general manager Sean Marks at least inquiring about his availability.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.