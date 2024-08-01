D'Angelo Russell on the 2018-19 Nets: "Our Season Could Be a Whole Story"
The 2018-19 Brooklyn Nets season will forever be remembered as one of the most fun seasons the players, fans, and organization experienced. Entering the season with low expectations, the Nets' projected win total was set at 33.5. They smashed that projection, going 42-40 and making the playoffs as the sixth seed in the East.
Led by first-time All-Star D'Angelo Russell, the Nets had an abundance of young talent at the time, supported by Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and others. Russell, now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, recently went on former teammate Theo Pinson's podcast "Run Your Race" and reminisced on that magical season with Brooklyn.
Russell said that the 2018-19 Nets should get their own film made, similar to how the 2013-14 LA Clippers just had their own show made on Hulu and FX, titled "Clipped." The show covers their season and the racist comments made by former owner Donald Sterling.
Of course, a Nets film would have the opposite light shed on the team, talking about how they exceeded expectations, and played a fun, gritty, carefree style of basketball under head coach Kenny Atkinson.
It's certainly an interesting pitch, and Nets Nation would certainly give it the press it deserves. An idea would be to start with the rebuild Brooklyn endured after trading away an immense amount of draft picks for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, cover that amazing 2018-19 season for the majority of the film, and then end it with the next chapter of Nets basketball, featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.