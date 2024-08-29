D'Angelo Russell Reunites with Brooklyn Nets in Wild Trade Proposal
After rumors swirled all summer of potential reunion between D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets, Bleacher Report proposed an unthinkable deal that would turn the speculation into reality.
In the mock trade, the Nets manage to unload Ben Simmons' $40 million contract while receiving Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino. The insanity begins with the other three teams' returning packages.
Simmons is shipped to Golden State, who also adds Austin Reaves and two first-round picks, in exchange for Stephen Curry, who lands with the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles also brings in Brooklyn's backup center Day'Ron Sharpe and Wendell Moore from the Detroit Pistons, who secures Dennis Schroder and Christian Wood.
If the Nets were able to move off of Simmons while getting anything in return, it may be Sean Marks' most impressive feat to date. Unfortunately it would be contingent on Golden State giving up the greatest shooter of all time for two first-rounders, something that will never happen. Losing Sharpe and Schroder would also be tough pills to swallow, given the former's progression last season and the latter's explosion at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While a fun avenue to go down, this four-team proposal makes virtually no sense for any team outside of Los Angeles. Pairing Curry with LeBron James would be a dream come true for Lakers fans, but that's the extent of the logic behind this one.
Fear not Nets fans, the franchise will be staying far away from blockbuster deals for the time being.
