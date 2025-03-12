D'Angelo Russell Hints at Wanting to Stay with Nets Long-Term
The Brooklyn Nets' plate in the offseason is going to be quite full, as they have four picks in the upcoming draft and seven expiring contracts to mull over.
One of these contracts belongs to D'Angelo Russell, whose two-year deal, which he initially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the trade in late December, is set to be coming to an end.
Given the production that Russell has put out since making his return to the Barclays Center, averaging 13 points and five assists per game, it wouldn't be surprising if the Nets' front office was keen on re-signing the nine-year veteran.
While there are plenty of teams who could use a veteran figure to help develop their younger players, meaning he could receive plenty of offers in the free agency market, it appears that Russell is more than open to returning to the Nets.
As reported by Hoopshype's Michael Scotto, the nine-year veteran wouldn't complain to have Brooklyn's front office reach out to him in the offseason, citing his chemistry with the squad as a reason.
"I want to be wherever I’m at, I’m here," said Russell. "I love these guys. I appreciate this, and I would love to be back."
This recent stint isn't the first time in Brooklyn for Russell, as he originally traded from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 as a part of the deal that sent Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez to the Staples Center. The nine-year veteran's first stint in the Barclays would last for two years, with the biggest highlight being his part in the turnaround of the Nets.
This upswing would see Brooklyn go from a record of 28-54, to making the playoffs in just one season, with Russell's 21 points per game being a contributing factor to their success.
Following this playoff run, Russell would sign back with the Nets, before being dealt to the Golden State Warriors in the deal that would send Kevin Durant the other way.
But it'd be safe to say that apart from his four-season tenure as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell would struggle to find a consistent home after his time with the Nets. This is something that Russell touched on when talking about his return to Brooklyn, citing that being in a pre-established figure in a familiar place was something he was happy about.
"It's great, I would never take it for granted, coming from where I came from..." explained Russell. "To be here and get the opportunity to just be me where there’s familiarity as well is just icing on the cake."
For now, it will be between the Brooklyn front office and Russell to hash out a deal, which would see him return to the Barclays Center for the seasons to come.
