Danny Wolf Shakes Off Slow Start in Nets Summer League Debut After Big Expectations
Danny Wolf is a walking embodiement of the modern NBA. The offensive skills he possesses at his size align perfectly with the direction the league is heading in, right alongside superstars like Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama.
Except, in his summer league debut, Wolf was quite underwhelming outside of one highlight reel sequence. He finished the Nets' opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with four points on 0-of-5 shooting, but the 21-year-old is relying on a short memory in hopes of bouncing back.
“Definitely not what I was hoping for by any means. Just got to put it in the rearview mirror, and move on. Just had to get my feet wet a little bit, but move on from this game and just get back,” Wolf said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I mean, it’s my first experience in the NBA, and obviously it’s summer league, but it’s different. Definitely some jitters and again, just got to put this in the rearview and learn from it. Just get better from this.”
While the scoring wasn't there, that's not necessarily Wolf's most exciting trait. His ability to put the ball on the floor and find his teammates in creative ways is why he served as Michigan's primary facilitator last season. Against Oklahoma City, Wolf posted a 2:4 assist-to-turnover ratio, a result he credits to the Thunder defense.
“I think it’s one game, and the Thunder did a job of speeding us up. They switched everything and just kind of got under us and kind of played into the pressure a little bit,” Wolf said. “It’s just kind of letting the game come to me a little bit better. Again, it was my first experience, and I kind of got sped up far too quickly and far too easily, and I know I’ll be better next game.”
Wolf and the rest of the Nets' 2025 draft class look to pick up their first win today in a matchup with the Washington Wizards. Much like Brooklyn, Washington too boasts a cast of high-potential players, setting the stage for what should be a fun clash between two young cores.