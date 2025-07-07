Dariq Whitehead Forgoes Summer League Despite Limited NBA Action
The Brooklyn Nets released their NBA2K26 Summer League roster, and it was filled with many familiar names. One name for Brooklyn was shockingly not present: Dariq Whitehead.
Whitehead has only logged 22 career games in the NBA and another 21 in the G-League with the Long Island Nets. It is normal for teams to put third-year players in NBA Summer League to get them more development, but the Nets have gone a different direction with the former five-star recruit.
Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson, Whitehead's teammates from the same draft class, also will not appear in the Summer League, but they have nearly 10 times the amount of game experience. Tosan Ebvuomwan is the only third year player suiting up for the Nets in Las Vegas this year.
There has been no news of any injuries plaguing Whitehead this offseason, so what does this decision mean? While no one in the Nets organization have made comments on the decision to leave him off the roster, rumors are speculating.
From a positive outlook, this could show the confidence Brooklyn has in Whitehead to stay healthy and play to his potential this season. On the other hand, the Nets had a massive influx of youth come in this offseason and he may not be a developmental priority. Worst-case scenario, given the circumstances, is a potential trade or even release of Whitehead.
Whitehead averaged 8.8 points per game in the last six games of the 2024-25 season and shot 44.6% from three-point range for the season. The potential is still there as he will only be 21 years old at the start of the season and a season of good health could change things fast.
The competition for minutes at shooting guard and small forward will be a dog fight in Brooklyn. Unless Whitehead separates himself from the pack in training camp and preseason, he may see more time in Long Island.