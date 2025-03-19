Has Day'Ron Sharpe Done Enough to Be Signed Back By The Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to have quite the offseason ahead of them, whether it's regarding their four draft picks or the myriad of expiring contracts that they have to mull over.
One of those expiring contracts is that of Day'Ron Sharpe, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season after the Brooklyn front office decided to extend Sharpe's tenure in the Barclays Center in both of the previous two seasons.
This term with the Nets hasn't been the kindest to Sharpe, as he has simply struggled to make sizable steps year after year. In his debut campaign with the Nets, Sharpe proved to be a solid piece off of the bench, averaging roughly 12 minutes off of the bench in which he'd put up six points and five rebounds per game.
This would be enough given that he was sharing the backcourt with the likes of Nic Claxton, Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, and Paul Millsap, among other figures.
In the following season, a chunk of his competition in the front court would leave the team, meaning Sharpe would be set to receive a larger share of game time, which would result in the former UNC appearing in 16 more games.
Despite an increase in playtime, Sharpe's production would take a downswing, only averaging roughly five points and four rebounds per game. This has been the general theme of Sharpe's last two years in Brooklyn, receiving a bigger role in the Nets' core but failing to make a big splash.
Granted this season has managed to be a high point of his time in the Barclays Center, putting up eight points per game and six rebounds under Jordi Fernandez.
Peaking in the same season in which your contract is set to expire is generally a good thing, but Brooklyn's front office will have to take his staggered development into consideration when thinking about re-signing the 23-year-old.
Another thing they'll have to think about are the alternate options they could reach out to in the free agency market, with the likes of Clint Capela, Naz Reid, and Andre Drummond all having the potential to move teams.
The latter two centers have become valuable pieces off of the bench for their respective teams, with Reid taking home the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year award, which goes to show they may not be entirely against playing back up to Claxton, which could be a concern for some of their other options in the market.
All of this is to say that Sharpe hasn't made much of a leap in his four years in Brooklyn, and if the Nets' front office wishes to find themselves a backup for Claxton, there may be better options elsewhere in the league.
