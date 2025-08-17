Dear Cam Thomas: Take the Brooklyn Nets' Qualifying Offer
In two weeks, it will have been two months since Cam Thomas became an unrestricted free agent. With there yet to be any traction between him and the Brooklyn Nets regarding a new deal—as the franchise's roster continues to grow more crowded—it's time for there to be a true solution.
Given that there isn't another team that can presently pay Thomas anywhere near what he's seeking, Brooklyn is his best option. Now, the Nets have been reluctant to offer Thomas anything beyond an average annual value (AAV) of $14 million.
Thomas is certainly worth more than $14 million per season based on his scoring production alone. He's a rare isolation scorer capable of putting the ball through the hoop at all three levels. But that's all he currently excels at. Thomas isn't yet worth between $30-$40 million, although he could be eventually.
As of Aug. 16, with the way the Nets' roster stands following yesterday's surprising trade for Haywood Highsmith, the best course of action for both sides would be Thomas' acceptance of the qualifying offer.
He'll make just under $6 million in 2025-26—nearly three times the AAV of his rookie contract—while gaining the ability to sign wherever he pleases next summer. The list of teams with available cap space is expected to expand come the 2026 offseason, but that doesn't guarantee they'd be interested in Thomas. So, the door is left open for Thomas to return if the market simply isn't there.
In most instances, this would be considered a "prove-it" deal, often given to players coming off devastating injuries. For Thomas, the same logic applies, just without the injury.
This scenario also allows Thomas to show he can do more than just score. After another round of player development sessions in training camp—and throughout the regular season—Thomas should be expected to round out the rest of his game under head coach Jordi Fernandez.
As long as he can improve in any facet outside of scoring, there will be plenty of interest in his services. Whether that will stem from Brooklyn or another franchise remains to be seen, but it should emerge regardless.
Plus, now with Michael Porter Jr.'s scoring ability in the fold, opposing defenses won't have many chances to send double-teams Thomas' way. For the first time since he spent the early stages of his NBA career alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, Thomas won't need to be the primary focus.
It's time for the drama to end. Thomas, accept the qualifying offer, prove all the doubters wrong and go chase your bag.