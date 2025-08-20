Defensive Duo Williams, Highsmith Poised to Mentor Nets Rookie Drake Powell
Fact: the Brooklyn Nets' recent addition of Haywood Highsmith could impact incoming UNC product Drake Powell's minutes in his rookie season.
Also a fact: the Brooklyn Nets' recent addition of Haywood Highsmith could be the best thing to happen to incoming UNC product Drake Powell in his rookie season.
Assuming Ziaire Williams eventually puts pen to paper on his two-year, $12 million deal he signed at the start of free agency, Powell will have the opportunity to learn from both Williams and Highsmith before there's any real pressure for him to produce. That's massive in terms of his development.
Williams is one of the most underrated, up-and-coming wings in the NBA. Under Head Coach Jordi Fernandez, he will theoretically take another step forward next season. And Highsmith's reputation speaks for itself—every team can use a defender like him.
Both players also have a combined nine seasons of experience, witnessing each end of the NBA spectrum throughout their careers.
Williams, a former lottery pick, fell out of favor in Memphis before reviving his career in Brooklyn. He was an integral part of the rotation last year and already knows what Fernandez expects.
Highsmith, 28, spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, before finding a home in Miami. He scored 18 points in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals, although the Heat would eventually fall to the Denver Nuggets in five games.
So first, you draft an uber-athletic three-and-D wing out of North Carolina. Then, you pair him with a former lottery pick who already knows the system and a scrappy veteran with real championship experience. That's a pretty solid blueprint.
Brooklyn is in no way expected to compete next season, which means Powell will get plenty of opportunities to shine—eventually. It would be highly beneficial for him to sit—barring a breakout in training camp—and learn behind guys like Williams and Highsmith. Eventually, he'll get his chance. But he should soak up every ounce of knowledge he can from those two while they're both Nets.
It seems quite unlikely Highsmith will be around come the trade deadline, as he'll have plenty of contending suitors, and Williams is only under contract through the 2026-27 season, so his distant future is murky.
Plus, in the modern NBA, any player can be dealt at any moment. While Powell can, he should learn as much as possible from Williams and Highsmith.