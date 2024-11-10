Dennis Schroder Shining for Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have played higher than their expectations so far this season.
A big reason behind that has been the elevated play of point guard Dennis Schroder, who has emerged as a leader for the Nets.
"Schroeder isn’t just the Nets’ X-Factor; he’s arguably been their best player this season (with apologies to Cam Thomas, who makes the difficult look easy). He’s putting in oodles of efficient buckets, bagging assists left and right, and generally looking like an above-average starting point guard," HoopsHype contributor Mike Shearer writes. "In fact, he might be playing too well. ... It’s cool that he’s boosting his trade value (although how much he’s worth on an expiring contract remains to be seen), but Brooklyn can’t afford to rack up too many wins."
The Nets are 4-4 in their first eight games, which puts them in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. If the team continues to play at this rate, the Nets will compete for a postseason spot rather than a lottery pick like they were anticipated to compete for.
It remains to be seen if Schroder can keep up this pace. If he can, it will be a double-edged sword for the Nets, and the team will have a good problem on its hands.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.