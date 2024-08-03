Dennis Schroder Shocks the NBA’s Best Young Star
The momentum that Victor Wembanyama and Olympic host France have been building has been put to a halt thanks to the Dennis Schroder-led Germany. This was a statement victory considering the French are still the fourth favored team to win the Gold Medal in Paris according to FOX Sports. Schroder finished the contest with 26 points and nine assists on an efficient 58.8 percent shooting from the field in a convincing 85-71 win. Wembanyama ended the game with 14 points and only one block.
Schroder's efforts at the Olympics is great news for Brooklyn Nets fans with the 2024-25 season right around the corner. The Nets guard has a chance to leave Paris as the most valuable player just like at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With next year being Schroder's first season as a Net to start the campaign, the transition will be more seamless than last season when he arrived midway through the season in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. Joining players like Jalen Wilson, who just won Summer League MVP, will be very interesting considering both players are playing at the top of their game and are in form.
To add to that, Ben Simmons is expected to be at 100% come opening night. Dariq Whitehead has fully recovered from his left shin injury and showed that progress this summer in Las Vegas at the Summer League. Upon the departure of Mikal Bridges this offseason, at least one player on the Nets is bound to have an increased role for the new season. The former Nets forward put up the second most shots offensively for Brooklyn in the 2023-24 campaign.
