Denver Nuggets Reportedly Interested in Nets’ Forward
With the first piece of the puzzle in Dennis Schroder off to the Golden State Warriors, the Nets are now closer to their goal of landing one of the top 2025 NBA Draft picks. And more deals are likely on the horizon for Brooklyn.
Per a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Tony Jones, the Denver Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had official discussion on, a deal for Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
A former contender turned underwhelming 2024-25 squad, the Nuggets appear to be in search of more firepower, reportedly looking into deals for Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Washington’s Jordan Poole and Jonas Valanciunas, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and Johnson.
Johnson doesn’t necessarily top the list, with LaVine garnering most of the attention here, but his inclusion makes plenty of sense. He’s amidst potentially the best year of his career, averaging a career-best 18.6 points on 43% 3-point shooting.
As an off-ball wing with elite shooting and decent passing chops, his joining the Nuggets makes perfect sense. But certainly less so when you think of who they’d likely have to give up in order to help the deal cross the finish line money-wise.
Still, a shake up could be just what Denver needs at this point, and there’s worst bets than hoping reigning MVP Nikola Jokic can boost an off-ball savant’s production even more.
For now, NBA fans will sit back and wait for eventual fireworks as teams continue to monitor the trade market.
