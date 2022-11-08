Details of Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed

As previously reported, the meeting between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver happened on Tuesday morning. News of the meeting's time and date was reported on Monday, but the meeting's eventual occurrence was revealed several days ago by Silver himself.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed details of the meeting, calling it a "productive and understanding visit" that paved the way for "the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward."

It is unclear if the Nets plan on removing any of the current requirements that Irving must complete in order to rejoin the team, or if perhaps this meeting with Silver will lead to Irving completing them soon; however, the wording from Shams seems to indicate that a path to his return is now more likely than it seemed just days ago.

There were rumblings around the league that indicated a level of pessimism on the possibility of Irving ever returning to the Nets, and potentially the NBA in general. His looming free agency is going to be one of the most interesting developments to follow in recent NBA history, because a talent of his caliber, still just 30 years old, would usually have several teams lining up to give him a max deal. Unless some major changes happen, there is a possibility that nobody offers him a contract of any kind.

