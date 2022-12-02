Devin Booker Shouts Out Kevin Durant After Historic Game

It's very clear that Devin Book and Kevin Durant are huge fans of each other. If you weren't sure during the Durant trade saga, you can be sure after last night.

First, Kevin Durant shouted out Booker after scoring 51 points through three quarters on 20-25 shooting.

Shortly thereafter, Booker shouted out Durant after defeating the Chicago Bulls.

"Hey, following KD," Booker said. "Following KD man."

Even after the game ended, Booker continued shouting out Kevin Durant during the postgame press conference.

“Do you want me to hit the Jevon Carter or KD?” Booker said. “… when I woke up.”

While Kevin Durant chose to stay with the Brooklyn Nets this season, the continued friendship between him and Booker is clearly going to fuel more rumors during the off-season. If the Brooklyn Nets underperform this season, fans shouldn't be surprised if the national media run with the big agenda of Durant on the Suns yet again - that storyline dominated the entire offseason last year.

For now, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are focused on becoming a championship-caliber team again. The team has been up and down throughout the season but is currently on a three-game winning streak and that's all that matters. The Brooklyn Nets have won six out of the last eight games, and it looks like they're on the right path.

