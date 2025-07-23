Did the Nets Help Denver Pull Off the Smartest Trade of the Offseason?
The Denver Nuggets have been quite busy since they sent Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson.
During an offseason that the Nuggets unloaded Porter's contract on the Nets, in addition to Johnson, they've added Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. That's four highly experienced veteran difference-makers who each play their roles to the highest ability.
Denver's shrewd decision led ClutchPoints to label the swap with Brooklyn "one of the smartest moves of the offseason."
On Wednesday, the official ClutchPoints X account outlined each move the Nuggets made, crediting the Nets for allowing the 2023 NBA Champions to reload.
"The Joker finally has a true backup big in [Valanciunas], Johnson brings shooting and length on the wing, Brown brings that familiar defensive edge and playoff IQ, and Hardaway Jr. adds instant offense off the bench. That's real depth, the kind that wins you games in May and June," the post read.
"The MPJ extension was always a swing. Coming off a breakout 2021, Denver had to lock him in. You don't let 6'10" shooters with 20 PPG upside walk. And let's be real: he helped bring home a banner in 2023. But injuries, inconsistency, and a ballooning cap hit made it tough to sustain."
Porter, now reunited with his assistant coach of four years, Jordi Fernandez, will get a fresh start in Kings County. Brooklyn is so excited about adding the 27-year-old that an anonymous front office exec believes Porter "could be close" to a scoring title this season.
That said, if Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets manage to get Denver back into the NBA Finals, Porter's production during his inaugural season with the Nets will be irrelevant.
All people will remember is Brooklyn helping Denver get back to basketball glory, something the New York media will recite over and over again.
That is, of course, until 2032, when the Nuggets' unprotected first-rounder conveys to the Nets. Depending on next season's outcome, as well as Denver's position seven years into the future, this deal could be remembered in a totally different light than ClutchPoints orchestrates.
Time will tell.