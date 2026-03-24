Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 24

The fourth and final matchup in the NBA on Tuesday features a pair of teams in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are looking for their first win of the season against the Denver Nuggets, who have beaten them by double digits in back-to-back games.

Phoenix blew out the Toronto Raptors on Sunday to snap a losing streak, but it is set as a 5.5-point underdog at home in this matchup.

Denver beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday to win a second game in a row, and it holds the No. 4 seed in the West heading into Tuesday’s action. Can Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will their squad into the top four in the West?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Tuesday night's matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -5.5 (-108)

Suns +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -245

Suns: +200

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nuggets vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Nuggets record: 44-28

Suns record: 40-32

Nuggets vs. Suns Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Peyton Watson – out

Suns Injury Report

Dillon Brooks – out

Grayson Allen – questionable

Mark Williams – out

Amir Coffey – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Royce O’Neale – probable

Nuggets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)

Can Cameron Johnson have a big game against his former team? I think the Nuggets wing is a little undervalued in this prop market on Tuesday:

It’s been a rough first season for Cameron Johnson with the Denver Nuggets, as he missed a bunch of time with a knee injury and has struggled to find a rhythm in the offense.

That has changed a bit in the month of March, as Johnson is averaging 12.9 points in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from 3 during that stretch.

Johnson has made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last seven games, including a 5-for-7 shooting night from deep against Portland.

Tuesday features a tough matchup against a Suns team that is No. 1 in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 3 in opponent 3s made per game, but Johnson was 3-for-6 from deep in his last game against his former team.

Overall, the Nuggets wing is shooting 43.3 percent from deep, knocking down 2.0 of his 4.5 attempts per game. He’s worth a look to hit this prop with more minutes available since Peyton Watson (hamstring injury management) is sidelined.

Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Denver is the team to bet in this matchup:

The Nuggets are back in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Now, they’re road favorites against a Suns team that snapped a losing streak on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. The Suns are down a few key pieces in this game, including Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Haywood Highsmith and potentially Grayson Allen (questionable).

Meanwhile, Denver is nearly back to full strength, as only Peyton Watson (hamstring injury management) has been ruled out for this matchup. The Nuggets have posted an average scoring margin of +6.8 this season when set as road favorites, and they’re now 23-15 straight up on the road.

Phoenix is an impressive 11-5 against the spread as a home underdog, but I’m not buying it against Denver with Brooks and Williams out. The Suns are six games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and they’ve fallen well out of the race for the No. 6 seed with a rough month of March.

Pick: Nuggets -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.