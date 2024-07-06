Discourse on Brooklyn Nets' Move to Seattle, Las Vegas Trends
The rivalry between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks is inevitable. Battling for superiority in the Empire State, the two have owned their share of ups and downs over the last decade. In wake of the Mikal Bridges trade, online discourse between the two fan bases has reached an all-time high.
Typically this comes in form of memes, light hearted jokes and trash talk over the state of each franchise. Yesterday though, X user @KnicksDan made a prediction that has since amassed over 300,000 views.
"My prediction is that the NBA will eventually relocate the Nets from Brooklyn to Seattle or Las Vegas," the account posted. "There's no room in New York for two [NBA] teams."
While this claim was likely either a form of engagement farming or just a typical troll, it certainly generated the buzz the poster was hoping for.
Forbes has Brooklyn listed with a valuation of $3.8 billion, good enough for 13th league-wide. The Barclays Center just went under massive renovation, transitioning Suite Level B into premium fan clubs ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Nets are in no need to pack up and leave, despite what rival supporters may claim.
New York will always be big enough for two franchises, regardless of the sport. The two organizations can coexist without question, even if Brooklyn has hit a bit of a slump. But, better days are on the horizon.
Sorry Knicks fans, the Nets aren't going anywhere.
