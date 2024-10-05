Dorian Finney-Smith More Than Nets Trade Bait
The Brooklyn Nets could very well be entering their final season with veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who has been thrown around in trade rumors as the team looks to rebuild.
However, there's a reason why Finney-Smith is still on the roster, and the Nets can still gain some benefits as they look to go through the season.
Finney-Smith, 31, averaged 8.5 points per game last season in 68 appearances with the Nets. However, he makes his money more on the defensive end of the floor. Having someone who prioritizes defense will be a tremendous plus for the Nets as they look to establish an identity at that end of the floor.
It remains to be seen what Finney-Smith's impact will be this season, but if he can be the veteran that fights through each game night in and night out, it will only be a positive for the Nets, even if it is better for them to lose games and tank their record to help their draft position.
While tanking and losing may be the unofficial goal for the Nets, Finney-Smith has an opposite opinion.
“Me, Dennis Schroder, we were talking and we just want everybody to know that we ain’t deferring to just tank or whatever,” Finney-Smith said via New York Post writer Brian Lewis. “They’re saying we’re going to win 17 games. I feel like this team should take that as disrespect, and use it as motivation."
