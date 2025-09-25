Drake Powell Could Establish Himself Early With the Nets
While Drake Powell wasn't at the top of anyone's draft board this year, many knew how special he could be in, at the very least, a limited role. Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, scouts were raving about his defense and athleticism, which gave him a relatively high ceiling despite averaging just 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds at North Carolina.
The Brooklyn Nets saw Powell's upside and took him at No. 22, a pick that feels right, at least right now. He isn't a primary scorer or ball handler, but his 3&D game could make waves in a league built on specific roles.
The 6-foot-6 rookie shot an impressive 37.9% from three with the Tar Heels, while showcasing elite perimeter defense. As an athletic finisher, he thrived in getting out in transition early, and found success as a point-of-attack defender.
Now, Powell is a part of a new era in Nets history. He, along with four other first-round picks, is set to make his debut this season. The 20-year-old is still dealing with left knee tendinopathy, or jumper's knee, but he was seen participating in training camp. According to Nets GM Sean Marks, he could return for preseason games.
Assuming Powell is healthy for the regular season, he should get early opportunities with his unique play style. Most of Brooklyn's rookies are facilitators, and many of its top scorers need the ball in their hands to be effective. However, Powell is different; he doesn't need to score to show how special he is.
The starting lineup is at least expected to consist of Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin. The other two spots are up for grabs, with contenders including Ziaire Williams and Terance Mann, but Powell could enter that conversation relatively early in the regular season.
It especially makes sense because the Nets' goal for the rebuild is to develop the rookies. Brooklyn has primary options such as Thomas and Porter Jr., but their long-term futures are already in question. Demin, Powell, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf matter just as much.
If Jordi Fernandez and the rest of the coaching staff are truly focused on development, they'll give the rookies opportunities early. Powell is different from the other four first-round picks, which means he can separate himself and find a different role within the rotation. By the end of the season, it wouldn't be a shock to see him as a starter.