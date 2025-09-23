Drake Powell Injury Update: Nets Rookie Not Ready Just Yet
As Brooklyn Nets Media Day kicks off, fans and analysts are getting plenty of updates and thoughts from players and the organization. This season, while expected to be full of rebuilding, should showcase the future of Nets basketball through their five first-round picks, set to take the court.
One of the more promising rookies of the bunch is Drake Powell, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 wing out of North Carolina is widely regarded for his 3&D talent.
Powell didn't play in NBA Summer League due to left knee tendinopathy, or jumper's knee. He was held for precautionary measures, but he should be healthy to play in the regular season. The question is, will he appear in the preseason?
According to Nets general manager Sean Marks (via CJ Holmes of New York Daily News), Powell isn't playing 5-on-5 basketball yet and will continue to increase his workload during training camp, which begins on Sept. 24. Brooklyn hopes he'll be able to play preseason games, but it's still up in the air.
The 20-year-old is arguably the most important rookie on the Nets aside from Egor Demin, the No. 8 overall pick. Powell has certain aspects to his game that look more than NBA-ready, including his defense and perimeter shooting.
The former Tar Heel shot 37.9% from three last season, averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Although his 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game aren't eye-popping, scouts were raving about Powell's defense during the pre-draft process. He definitely passes the eye test on the other side of the ball.
As for the other four rookies, they are looking ready to go ahead of training camp. In Las Vegas, Demin and Danny Wolf were impressive in a few games, which silenced a lot of doubts for the moment. However, Summer League is never the best indicator of how a rookie will pan out.
If Powell gets the right opportunity under head coach Jordi Fernandez, he could be a major contributor for Brooklyn. He doesn't need the ball in his hands a whole lot to be effective, and we've seen plenty of role players carve out long careers as point-of-attack defenders. The hope is that the rookie wing becomes just that, or perhaps even more.
The Nets have a lot to be excited about, specifically with Powell. However, fans will have to wait a bit before they see him fully healthy in action.