Drew Timme Eyes Another Breakout Performance in Summer League Matchup vs. Alex Sarr
Brooklyn Nets big man Drew Timme's summer league debut was a mere continuation of the success he found towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Timme was clearly the most productive Net on the floor in Brooklyn's opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and another dominant performance may be on the horizon.
In game two, the Nets will take on the Washington Wizards—headlined by seven players drafted in the first round of the previous two drafts. Among these players is last year's second-overall pick, Alex Sarr.
Sarr has faced scrutiny from fans and media alike due to his playstyle not fitting his 7-foot frame. Last night against the Phoenix Suns, Sarr struggled on the interior. His consistently solid defense helped save his performance, but a lack of offensive touches and poor defensive rebounding led to a disappointing showing.
This is an area Timme should absolutely look to exploit.
In 31 minutes of action, Sarr grabbed just four rebounds—three coming on the defensive end. He also only took 10 shots, though multiple came in garbage time when the Wizards had already lost.
Likely drawing a matchup with Timme, who just torched the Thunder for 22 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-13 shooting, Sarr could have his work cut out for him.
Not only is this another golden opportunity for Timme to show off his skills, but it could end up being the key to Brooklyn's first victory of the 2025 summer league cycle.
Sarr plays around the perimeter a fair amount, and if he's the one who ends up taking the shot, the pain is completely exposed. Second-year forward Kyshawn George was Washington's leading rebounder last night, but he could be countered with first-round rookie Danny Wolf.
The Wizards' biggest weakness is easily their rebounding, and with Timme serving as the Nets' anchor, they could effortlessly exploit it.
Winning the battle on the boards is one of the biggest keys to victory, regardless of the teams competing, and Brooklyn will have to do just that to topple its Eastern Conference rival.
Nets-Wizards is slated for 8 p.m. EST tomorrow night in Las Vegas.