Drew Timme Solidified His Way Into Nets' Rotation Amid NBA Summer League
Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme is familiar with dominating at a high level. One of the greatest college basketball players of the modern era, coming out of Gonzaga, he spent some time in the NBA G League before being called up to Brooklyn toward the end of last season. With the Long Island Nets, he averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
Timme took full advantage of the opportunity. In nine games, the 24-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field. He had a few impressive performances, including three double-doubles.
After a solid end to last season, Timme's latest on-court activities have been in NBA Summer League. An opportunity to prove himself to the Nets, the 6-foot-10 forward once again took full advantage of the opportunity.
Timme was dominant throughout his time in Las Vegas. While the Nets went a disappointing 1-4, Brooklyn's Summer League star averaged 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across three games. Three games were all the organization needed to see.
It shouldn't be a surprise. NBA Summer League is a chance for a lot of G League players and rookies to showcase talent, with fewer full-time NBA players on the floor. Seeing as how Timme dominated in the minor league, his performances in Las Vegas were expected.
The question is, did Timme's play certify him as a legitimate rotation player in Brooklyn's system? The Nets have a league-record five first-round picks coming in, along with some other young pieces who require minutes. Despite Brooklyn being in a rebuild, playing time is still competitive.
Timme's golden ticket to key NBA minutes is not only his play in NBA Summer League, but his production toward the end of last season. He'll be on Brooklyn's roster next season, making nearly $2 million. Combine that with his immediate impact, and you have a player who deserves to be a full-time rotation player.
Timme may not be a starter next season, and the Nets should emphasize time for other bigs such as Danny Wolf and Nic Claxton. However, Timme's versatility as both a center and power forward gives the Nets enough flexibility to work him in lineups.