Drew Timme’s Potential Two-Way Return to Nets Still ‘Undetermined’
On paper, the Brooklyn Nets' decision to waive Drew Timme made sense. They invested draft capital and big-time money into their frontcourt this summer, and a 25-year-old who went undrafted in 2023 isn't typically someone you'd prefer to develop over a guy like Michigan product Danny Wolf.
But basketball games aren't played on paper; they're played on hardwood, and Timme was exceptional in a small sample size with Brooklyn. He averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists down the stretch last season, seemingly proving himself as a viable big man moving forward.
The success Timme not only found but also created was the biggest reason his sudden waiving was so surprising. Apparently, though, there's a chance the organization could bring back Timme. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, a source told him that a potential reunion with Timme on a two-way deal is "undetermined."
Timme proved he was worthy of a full-time roster spot while playing with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Long Island traded guard Amari Bailey to the Iowa Wolves, who sent Chasson Randle to the Stockton Kings, where Timme was playing at the time.
Upon landing on Long Island, Timme was a sensation, posting 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists a night through 29 appearances. His dominant play was enough to earn a multi-year deal on the active roster, where he became a double-double machine.
Given his familiarity with the organization, compounded by the Nets' known desire to stack their G League affiliate, it would make sense as to why Timme's return isn't completely out of the question. However, it also seems far from guaranteed.
How likely is it that the rest of the league was oblivious to Timme's steady play? Not very. There's a very strong chance a contender, potentially one even in the Eastern Conference, noticed the Gonzaga product's promise. And if say, a team like the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers either doesn't feel comfortable with their center depth or suffers an injury in that positional group, it'd be hard to imagine Timme not receiving a call. Perhaps the New York Knicks will even swoop in for another former Net, just as they did with Tosan Evbuomwan.
While it's difficult to predict where Timme may ultimately land, one thing appears certain: Brooklyn could end up seriously regretting its handling of the 6-foot-10 forward if he signs with a rival and ends up fulfilling his true potential.