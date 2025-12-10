NBA Minutes are in Reach for Nolan Traoré After Impressive G League Stint

Four of the five members of the "Flatbush Five" have seen meaningful minutes with the Brooklyn Nets this season –– the lone outsider being No. 19 pick Nolan Traoré.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player on the roster and one of the youngest players in the NBA as a whole. If there were one rookie that you could label as a project player, it would be Traoré. He is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, having a small frame that makes it hard to match up physically.

Traoré has only logged four NBA appearances in Brooklyn's 23 games this season, totaling 35 minutes. His combined stats are seven points, five assists and two steals on 2-for-9 shooting.

The speedy guard has already been assigned to the G League on four separate occasions and has most recently been with the Long Island Nets since Nov. 19. Traoré has appeared in more G League games than any other Nets rookie, with 12 games played.

Before Long Island's game on Tuesday, he was averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds on 46.5% from the field and 42.6% from three-point range.

Increasing shooting efficiency was one of Traoré's main areas needing work while on his G League assignments, and it's clear that he's playing with more confidence, especially from beyond the arc. He is taking 5.5 threes per game, and his willingness to take those shots is what's most promising.

Traoré's most recent game for Long Island only reinforced his readiness for a call-up. He scored 19 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds against the College Park Skyhawks. It was an efficient 9-for-14 from the field, and he took care of the ball, only turning over the ball twice. Defense has also been a concern for Traoré, but he logged a career-high four steals as well.

The main roster is already crowded –– all other rookies are currently in the rotation –– but he deserves a fair shot.

Brooklyn's guard rotation currently looks like Egor Demin and Terance Mann as the starters, with Ben Saraf and Drake Powell off the bench. Each day that passes increases the likelihood that the Nets' front office will begin trade negotiations, and one player who could depart is Mann. That would be an easy move to carve out minutes for Traoré.

Even if trades don't come soon, the coaching staff should find a way to get the shifty guard some minutes, whether that's through extending the rotation or taking minutes away from a player like Jalen Wilson.