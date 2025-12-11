Nets' Danny Wolf Opens Up About Adjusting to NBA

Danny Wolf spent a considerable amount of time with the Long Island Nets earlier this season, averaging 20.3 points on 48.1% shooting, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in seven games.

His stats since suiting up more regularly for the Brooklyn Nets haven't quite resembled those, but he's done enough to garner attention around the league and inspire hope that he can someday be an impact player at the next level.

Before hearing his name called at the No. 27 spot on draft night, Wolf starred for both Yale and Michigan in college, where his all-around skills as a big man first got noticed.

"Obviously, the NBA game is so different than college, so different than anything else, so it's been an adjustment," Wolf said.

"But, just coach, when he trusts me with the ball in my hands, it's on me to make the right plays. The NBA is different in that sometimes, there'll be more space, and sometimes there'll be less. You're gonna see a lot of different coverages, and you gotta learn on the fly. But it's been fun so far. For me, it just comes back to keep working and to continue in that trust and kind of develop to that point."

Wolf's ability to push the ball with pace, attack the basket, move the ball around, and make quick decisions are exactly the skills that have most Nets fans excited about his long-term potential, especially with how well those attributes translate to the modern NBA.

The 6-foot-11 forward is hesitant to call himself an athlete, but his recent posterizing slam on Miles Bridges contradicts that sentiment.

Whether it's fair or not, Wolf's game has drawn a ton of comparisons to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

For Wolf to reach that level, he'll need to prove he can handle a higher usage on offense and score the rock efficiently down on the block or anywhere on the floor. He'll also need to cut down on turnovers, understand his teammates' tendencies, and execute sharp passes through tight angles.

Right now, Wolf should focus on bulking up a bit to better handle more minutes at center and be intentional about improving in those areas before realistically making that jump into Jokic territory.

For now, it's best to hold off on expecting Wolf to become the next Joker, but his skillset should inspire enough confidence that he can thrive at the next level.