Egor Demin Credits Andrei Kirilenko's Guidance on Journey to Brooklyn
As the Nets welcome a young Russian guard with the potential to help spearhead the team's rebuild, he already has a fellow Russian, and former Net, in his corner for guidance.
During the team’s introductory press conference for its newest draft picks, incoming rookie Egor Demin told Nets Wire's Sharif Phillips-Keaton that Andrei Kirilenko has been a steady presence throughout his journey to becoming a professional basketball player in the United States.
"Yes, I've talked to him throughout all of my career. Moving to Spain, he was a part of that decision at some point," said Demin. "Moving to BYU, especially, obviously, because he lived in Utah."
Before eventually becoming a Net, Kirilenko spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz, an experience that likely helped him advise Demin on his decision to play college basketball at BYU.
During Demin's freshman season at BYU, he earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors while averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Before committing to BYU, Demin spent two seasons playing for Real Madrid's B team, most recently averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the 2023-2024 season.
Besides his NBA résumé, Kirilenko’s role as president of the Russian Basketball Federation has made him someone Demin deeply respects.
“He’s a big figure for Russian basketball,” Demin told the Salt Lake Tribune. “Obviously, for me, it’s an honor to be able to have a chance to talk to him and ask him for advice. For me, it’s an honor to be representing my country, bringing the pride of my country to the NBA.”
Shortly after Demin was drafted, AllBasketball.org reported that Kirilenko had nothing but praise for the fellow Russian.
"It's very cool. Historic moment, highest draft pick. Potentially, he is one of the strongest players we have ever had. Naturally, there are all the plans for him to succeed," Kirilenko said. "Brooklyn is the best option, because the team is young. There is a certain deficit in Demin's position. Most likely, he will have a chance to start first."
Kirilenko played two seasons in Brooklyn, averaging 4.4 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while playing 17.2 minutes per game.